Let’s Talk About How Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.00, and it changed around $0.8 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30B. ADNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.17, offering almost -66.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.12% since then. We note from Adient plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Adient plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADNT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Adient plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) trade information

Instantly ADNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.73 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.17% year-to-date, but still down -17.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is -27.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADNT is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adient plc (ADNT) estimates and forecasts

Adient plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.32 percent over the past six months and at a -20.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -115.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adient plc to make $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. Adient plc earnings are expected to increase by 298.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.50% per year for the next five years.

ADNT Dividends

Adient plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03 and February 07.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Adient plc shares, and 100.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.24%. Adient plc stock is held by 376 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.93% of the shares, which is about 14.15 million shares worth $677.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.16% or 10.58 million shares worth $506.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $114.07 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $116.1 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.