Let’s Get Started On The Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $593.25M. SUNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.45, offering almost -163.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.6% since then. We note from Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Instantly SUNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 35.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. to make $33.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.68% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.08%. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 7.34 million shares worth $35.07 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.60% or 5.6 million shares worth $26.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $7.87 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $7.22 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.