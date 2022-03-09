LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.86, and it changed around -$0.77 or -5.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. LZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.94, offering almost -218.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.95% since then. We note from LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

LegalZoom.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.22 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.98% year-to-date, but still down -17.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -19.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LZ is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect LegalZoom.com Inc. to make $160.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.66% per year for the next five years.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, and 50.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.57%. LegalZoom.com Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 28.63 million shares worth $755.72 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 7.26% or 14.3 million shares worth $377.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $57.47 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $60.81 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.