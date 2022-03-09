Is Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.60M. OGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.39, offering almost -308.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Oragenics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Instantly OGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4145 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.43% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) is -18.69% down in the 30-day period.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Oragenics Inc. shares, and 9.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.37%. Oragenics Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 5.05 million shares worth $3.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.12% or 1.31 million shares worth $0.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $2.26 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.