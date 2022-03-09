Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LSCC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.22, and it changed around $2.28 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.86B. LSCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.45, offering almost -57.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.92% since then. We note from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LSCC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.72 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.64% year-to-date, but still down -9.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is -4.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSCC is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.84 percent over the past six months and at a 32.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $134.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation to make $135.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.17 million and $115.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 101.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 97.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.73%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 450 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.71% of the shares, which is about 21.63 million shares worth $1.67 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.78% or 13.46 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.89 million shares worth $299.92 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $291.78 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.