Is Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KNTK) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.90, and it changed around -$9.98 or -14.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59B. KNTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.00, offering almost -51.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.69% since then. We note from Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.57K.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KNTK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) trade information

Instantly KNTK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.98 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.98% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) is 4.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNTK is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) estimates and forecasts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.53 percent over the past six months and at a 1,875.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.70%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.20% per year for the next five years.

KNTK Dividends

Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.57% of Kinetik Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.76%.