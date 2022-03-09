Is Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.57M. CKPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.64, offering almost -186.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.91% year-to-date, but still down -7.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -32.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CKPT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1504.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -393.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.57 percent over the past six months and at a -21.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -77.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27k and $68k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 159.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.66% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 13.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.44%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $9.0 million.

MORGAN JESS S & CO INC, with 4.07% or 1.18 million shares worth $3.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $5.55 million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $2.8 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.