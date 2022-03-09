Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around $0.28 or 7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.23M. INTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.90, offering almost -688.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.07% since then. We note from Intrusion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.66K.

Intrusion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INTZ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intrusion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Instantly INTZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.17% year-to-date, but still down -3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) is 10.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTZ is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

Intrusion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.21 percent over the past six months and at a -153.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to make $3.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.58 million and $1.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.50%.

INTZ Dividends

Intrusion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.50% of Intrusion Inc. shares, and 24.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.21%. Intrusion Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Rafferty Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.37% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $2.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.15% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.