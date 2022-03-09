InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.78, and it changed around $1.46 or 4.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27B. INMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.27, offering almost -169.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.76% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

InMode Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMode Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.56 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.89% year-to-date, but still down -12.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -23.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $75.19 million and $56.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 225.40%. InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 115.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.85% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 63.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.74%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.15% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $126.43 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 4.13% or 1.58 million shares worth $125.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $145.85 million, making up 4.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $113.16 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.