indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.49, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. INDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.33, offering almost -118.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.89% since then. We note from indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

indie Semiconductor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.53% year-to-date, but still down -2.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is -6.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDI is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

indie Semiconductor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.70 percent over the past six months and at a 15.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect indie Semiconductor Inc. to make $21.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 164.70%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.84% of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, and 35.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.97%. indie Semiconductor Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with BAMCO Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 4.92 million shares worth $60.57 million.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC, with 3.36% or 3.43 million shares worth $42.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Discovery Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $35.82 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $20.2 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.