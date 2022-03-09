Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.48 million shares of the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were traded, and its beta was 6.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around $2.04 or 40.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.11M. ICD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost 21.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.77% since then. We note from Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 230.77K.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Instantly ICD has showed a green trend with a performance of 40.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.40 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.67% year-to-date, but still up 87.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is 121.63% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc. to make $27.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.50%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.89% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares, and 12.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.22%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.17% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 75420.0 shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.