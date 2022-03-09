If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.25 or 7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.14M. DTST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.96, offering almost -358.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.56% since then. We note from Data Storage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.81K.

Data Storage Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DTST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Data Storage Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Instantly DTST has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.73% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTST is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -129.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Data Storage Corporation to make $4.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.35% of Data Storage Corporation shares, and 7.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.75%. Data Storage Corporation stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.03% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $1.5 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.73% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 56314.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 41413.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.