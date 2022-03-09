Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.57, and it changed around $1.06 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.86B. HUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.65, offering almost -13.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.13% since then. We note from Huntsman Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

Instantly HUN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.86 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.81% year-to-date, but still down -6.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is -0.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Huntsman Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.25 percent over the past six months and at a 12.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Huntsman Corporation to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.67 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.90%. Huntsman Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 304.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.70% per year for the next five years.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.53 per year.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.72% of Huntsman Corporation shares, and 86.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.93%. Huntsman Corporation stock is held by 505 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 20.96 million shares worth $620.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.77% or 12.58 million shares worth $372.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $227.68 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.67 million shares worth around $167.67 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.