How To Invest In Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.90, and it changed around $1.99 or 50.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.74M. WAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -408.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.58% since then. We note from Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32380.000000000004 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.89K.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

Instantly WAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 50.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.70 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.88% year-to-date, but still up 35.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) is -11.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) estimates and forecasts

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.47% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares, and 2.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.97%. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock is held by 4 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.01% or 300.0 shares worth $2043.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.