Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $977.45M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -226.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.72% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.93K.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.63 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.72% year-to-date, but still down -14.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 27.81% down in the 30-day period.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 10.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 1.78 million shares worth $17.62 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with 5.84% or 1.5 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $4.0 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.94 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.

