HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.11, and it changed around $3.86 or 6.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.03B. HDB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.00, offering almost -42.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.22% since then. We note from HDFC Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Instantly HDB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.81 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.09% year-to-date, but still down -8.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is -19.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.34 percent over the past six months and at a 16.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. HDFC Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 24.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 0.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HDFC Bank Limited shares, and 18.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.31%. HDFC Bank Limited stock is held by 796 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 35.22 million shares worth $2.57 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.03% or 19.06 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $568.47 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $263.74 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.