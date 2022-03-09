Gritstone bio Inc.’s (GRTS): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.54, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.98M. GRTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.99, offering almost -252.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.47% since then. We note from Gritstone bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Instantly GRTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.70% year-to-date, but still down -7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is -13.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Gritstone bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.62 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -480.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,089.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gritstone bio Inc. to make $3.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 million and $39.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.30%.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.38% of Gritstone bio Inc. shares, and 63.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.26%. Gritstone bio Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $60.06 million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 6.86% or 4.67 million shares worth $50.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $12.65 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $12.08 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.