Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 24.77%

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.48, and it changed around $1.76 or 5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. GPRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.27, offering almost -40.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.41% since then. We note from Green Plains Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.92K.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

Instantly GPRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.42 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.44% year-to-date, but still down -4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is 1.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.56 day(s).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

Green Plains Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.83 percent over the past six months and at a 148.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 123.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $728.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Green Plains Inc. to make $705.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $478.76 million and $553.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.10%. Green Plains Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GPRE Dividends

Green Plains Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.74% of Green Plains Inc. shares, and 113.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.40%. Green Plains Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.80% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $293.97 million.

Ancora Advisors, Llc, with 7.04% or 3.77 million shares worth $123.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $136.65 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $84.68 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.