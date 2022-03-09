Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.3 million shares of the Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. GNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -19.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Genworth Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.14 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.15% year-to-date, but still down -7.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is -5.82% down in the 30-day period.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genworth Financial Inc. to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%. Genworth Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares, and 72.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.79%. Genworth Financial Inc. stock is held by 356 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.56% of the shares, which is about 73.85 million shares worth $276.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.60% or 53.8 million shares worth $201.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 34.05 million shares worth $139.95 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.25 million shares worth around $53.44 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.