GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.81M. JOB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -317.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from GEE Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

GEE Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GEE Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.74% year-to-date, but still down -5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is -3.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GEE Group Inc. to make $35.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.35%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 23.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.98% of GEE Group Inc. shares, and 34.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.43%. GEE Group Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 5.23 million shares worth $2.43 million.

Raffles Associates, LP, with 3.07% or 3.5 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.