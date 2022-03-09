Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.71, and it changed around $2.21 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.72B. OTIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.84, offering almost -22.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.66% since then. We note from Otis Worldwide Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

Instantly OTIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.54 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.59% year-to-date, but still down -5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) is -10.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Otis Worldwide Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.77 percent over the past six months and at a 8.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Otis Worldwide Corporation to make $3.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.49 billion and $3.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.68% per year for the next five years.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, and 86.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.24%. Otis Worldwide Corporation stock is held by 1,586 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 38.3 million shares worth $3.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.73% or 37.08 million shares worth $3.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.06 million shares worth $992.15 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.96 million shares worth around $737.53 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.