Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.95, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. SWIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.73, offering almost -148.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.03% since then. We note from Latham Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 821.08K.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.58 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.27% year-to-date, but still down -18.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is -16.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Latham Group Inc. to make $146.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

Latham Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 57.80% per year for the next five years.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.22% of Latham Group Inc. shares, and 89.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.34%. Latham Group Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.27% of the shares, which is about 7.52 million shares worth $123.28 million.

Zimmer Partners, LP, with 2.61% or 3.13 million shares worth $51.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $29.75 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $28.77 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.

