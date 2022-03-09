Future Outlook And Western Digital Corporation Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.16, and it changed around $1.39 or 3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.82B. WDC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.19, offering almost -65.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.05% since then. We note from Western Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.20 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.81% year-to-date, but still down -7.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is -11.66% down in the 30-day period.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Western Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.22 percent over the past six months and at a 74.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Western Digital Corporation to make $4.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. Western Digital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 416.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.30% per year for the next five years.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Western Digital Corporation shares, and 83.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.81%. Western Digital Corporation stock is held by 1,006 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 35.19 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.00% or 25.03 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.21 million shares worth $463.45 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $370.85 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.