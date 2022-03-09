Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Stocks (NASDAQ: IAS)

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around -$1.98 or -11.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. IAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.68, offering almost -91.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.01% since then. We note from Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 554.70K.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.17 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.30% year-to-date, but still down -15.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is -14.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.79 percent over the past six months and at a 119.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. to make $84.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares, and 94.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.84%. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 61.31% of the shares, which is about 94.38 million shares worth $1.95 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., with 14.76% or 22.72 million shares worth $468.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $22.87 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $18.55 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.