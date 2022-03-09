Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.48, and it changed around -$0.34 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.74B. SRAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.22, offering almost -145.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.79% since then. We note from Sportradar Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 391.85K.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Instantly SRAD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.73 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.66% year-to-date, but still down -20.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) is -3.77% down in the 30-day period.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sportradar Group AG to make $154.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 95.69% of Sportradar Group AG shares, and 66.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1,539.74%. Sportradar Group AG stock is held by 83 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 38.75% of the shares, which is about 79.54 million shares worth $1.8 billion.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with 13.78% or 28.28 million shares worth $639.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $69.13 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $17.44 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.