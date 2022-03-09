Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

In today’s recent session, 5.81 million shares of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $134.16, and it changed around $5.86 or 4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.81B. JPM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $172.96, offering almost -28.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $127.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.14% since then. We note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.14 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 140.98 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.98% year-to-date, but still down -5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is -15.90% down in the 30-day period.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.41 percent over the past six months and at a -27.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to make $30.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.16 billion and $30.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.30% per year for the next five years.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, and 71.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is held by 4,317 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 260.06 million shares worth $41.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 192.25 million shares worth $30.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 84.45 million shares worth $13.82 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 62.75 million shares worth around $10.27 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.