Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.16, and it changed around $1.46 or 6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. FROG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.05, offering almost -123.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.83% since then. We note from JFrog Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 811.69K.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Instantly FROG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.74 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.65% year-to-date, but still down -1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is -4.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

JFrog Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.88 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect JFrog Ltd. to make $60.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.69 million and $45.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.10%.

JFrog Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -563.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.80% per year for the next five years.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.28% of JFrog Ltd. shares, and 67.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.66%. JFrog Ltd. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 8.1 million shares worth $271.42 million.

Scale Management, LLC, with 5.91% or 5.7 million shares worth $357.95 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $44.14 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $40.11 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.