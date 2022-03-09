Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.25, and it changed around -$11.4 or -42.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. ISPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.00, offering almost -608.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.98% since then. We note from Inspirato Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 521.30K.

Inspirato Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ISPO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inspirato Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Instantly ISPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -42.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.52 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 76.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.99% year-to-date, but still down -70.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) is 57.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISPO is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 8.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated to make $78.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.70% of Inspirato Incorporated shares, and 102.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.78%. Inspirato Incorporated stock is held by 61 institutions, with Weiss Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $16.03 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 8.69% or 1.5 million shares worth $15.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $3.98 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.67 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.