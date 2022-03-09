Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.31, and it changed around $1.31 or 7.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.13M. GRPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.71, offering almost -247.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.6% since then. We note from Groupon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Groupon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GRPN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Groupon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.16 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.94% year-to-date, but still down -8.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is -20.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Groupon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.70 percent over the past six months and at a 64.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $223.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Groupon Inc. to make $243.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343.05 million and $263.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Groupon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 135.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.60% of Groupon Inc. shares, and 68.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.49%. Groupon Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Par Capital Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 2.78 million shares worth $63.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.81% or 2.31 million shares worth $52.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $17.67 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $16.03 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.