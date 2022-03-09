Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.26, and it changed around -$0.47 or -5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. AVDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.43, offering almost -232.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.33% since then. We note from AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.53K.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.67 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.15% year-to-date, but still down -12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc. to make $65.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.09% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.95%. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Brown Advisory Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $7.39 million.

Hancock Whitney Corp, with 0.01% or 21933.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $22.23 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $14.32 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.