Future Outlook And MacroGenics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.32, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $529.98M. MGNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.48, offering almost -338.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.28% since then. We note from MacroGenics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.94K.

MacroGenics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MGNX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MacroGenics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.72 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is -28.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGNX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -500.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

MacroGenics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.80 percent over the past six months and at a 24.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MacroGenics Inc. to make $27.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.69 million and $16.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.80%.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of MacroGenics Inc. shares, and 96.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.97%. MacroGenics Inc. stock is held by 230 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 8.54 million shares worth $178.92 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.70% or 5.94 million shares worth $124.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $38.27 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $36.93 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.