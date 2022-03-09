Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.65, and it changed around $4.8 or 9.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. FLGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $122.93, offering almost -124.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.42% since then. We note from Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.37K.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Instantly FLGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.43 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.67% year-to-date, but still down -10.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is -16.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Fulgent Genetics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.27 percent over the past six months and at a -62.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -59.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fulgent Genetics Inc. to make $168.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $294.98 million and $359.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -53.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 112.80%.

FLGT Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.73% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, and 37.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.34%. Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $344.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.34% or 1.31 million shares worth $132.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $136.77 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $55.41 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.