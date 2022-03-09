Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -426.32% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.1 or 9.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.56M. FRSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.60, offering almost -654.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.4% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 848.92K.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2250 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -15.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 13.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.78%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 47 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 2.76 million shares worth $4.69 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd, with 3.61% or 2.33 million shares worth $3.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $2.9 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.