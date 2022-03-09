Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.44, and it changed around $1.14 or 10.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. FLNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -216.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.06% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.70 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -26.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $233.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 62.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.58%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with PGIM Jennison Utility Fd being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $37.84 million.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, with 1.48% or 0.8 million shares worth $28.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.