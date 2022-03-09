Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.54, and it changed around $3.37 or 5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. FVRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $262.90, offering almost -278.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.95% since then. We note from Fiverr International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Fiverr International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FVRR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.75 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.84% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is -14.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FVRR is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Fiverr International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.89 percent over the past six months and at a -3.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. to make $85.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.88 million and $68.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.30%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares, and 58.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.80%. Fiverr International Ltd. stock is held by 463 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 3.21 million shares worth $364.92 million.

Srs Investment Management, Llc, with 4.64% or 1.71 million shares worth $194.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $173.51 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $64.71 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.