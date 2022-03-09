Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.41, and it changed around $1.08 or 8.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34B. ERJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.40, offering almost -44.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.7% since then. We note from Embraer S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.97 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.54% year-to-date, but still down -6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is -13.78% down in the 30-day period.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Embraer S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.08 percent over the past six months and at a 86.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Embraer S.A. to make $876.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.84 billion and $784.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.62%. Embraer S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -174.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.08% per year for the next five years.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares, and 37.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.69%. Embraer S.A. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 21.05 million shares worth $357.91 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 2.39% or 4.43 million shares worth $75.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and American Century Emerging Markets were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $45.12 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Emerging Markets held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $39.41 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.