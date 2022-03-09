Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.85, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.18B. ESTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.84, offering almost -150.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.81% since then. We note from Elastic N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Elastic N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ESTC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elastic N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.25 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.38% year-to-date, but still down -11.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is -14.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Elastic N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.59 percent over the past six months and at a -477.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -425.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Elastic N.V. to make $223.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.80%.

Elastic N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 30.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.73% of Elastic N.V. shares, and 79.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.64%. Elastic N.V. stock is held by 517 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 7.77 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.74% or 6.25 million shares worth $930.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $270.64 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $238.72 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.