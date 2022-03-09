Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.45 or 17.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.22M. ZEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -490.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.43% since then. We note from Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 76.88K.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) trade information

Instantly ZEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.39 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.77% year-to-date, but still up 30.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) is 19.61% up in the 30-day period.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.70%.

ZEST Dividends

Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.69% of Ecoark Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.57%. Ecoark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Nepsis, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.72% of the shares, which is about 2.91 million shares worth $6.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.49% or 1.03 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.