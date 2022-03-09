Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.05, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. DVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.39, offering almost -112.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.45% since then. We note from Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.77 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.57% year-to-date, but still down -17.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -20.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.58 day(s).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Dynavax Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.99 percent over the past six months and at a 115.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 564.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 817.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation to make $150.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.55 million and $83.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 976.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, and 80.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.89%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is held by 253 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $294.55 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 7.02% or 8.41 million shares worth $161.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.63 million shares worth $152.36 million, making up 6.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 7.51 million shares worth around $149.92 million, which represents about 6.26% of the total shares outstanding.