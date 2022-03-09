Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.99, and it changed around $0.96 or 1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87B. DUOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.99, offering almost -156.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.65% since then. We note from Duolingo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 385.23K.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Instantly DUOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.62 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.62% year-to-date, but still down -4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is -12.56% down in the 30-day period.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Duolingo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.04 percent over the past six months and at a 21.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Duolingo Inc. to make $73.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Duolingo Inc. shares, and 58.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.08%. Duolingo Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with KPCB DGF Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.38% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $430.35 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.01% or 1.27 million shares worth $210.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $33.73 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $34.05 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.