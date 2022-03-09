Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.19M. DFFN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.12, offering almost -386.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 869.99K.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Instantly DFFN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2877 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is -14.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.37 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.10%.

DFFN Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 9.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.51%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 4.59 million shares worth $1.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.61% or 1.64 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.