CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.29 or 21.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.25M. CTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -72.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.88% since then. We note from CynergisTek Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.69K.

CynergisTek Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTEK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CynergisTek Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Instantly CTEK has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.58% year-to-date, but still up 23.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is 17.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTEK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -145.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CynergisTek Inc. to make $4.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.7 million and $4.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.10%. CynergisTek Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -218.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of CynergisTek Inc. shares, and 19.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.01%. CynergisTek Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Horton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $1.35 million.

King Luther Capital Management, with 3.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.