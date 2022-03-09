Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.03, and it changed around $1.59 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. CROX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.88, offering almost -166.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.58% since then. We note from Crocs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Instantly CROX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.94 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.16% year-to-date, but still down -13.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is -30.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Crocs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.35 percent over the past six months and at a 22.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Crocs Inc. to make $570.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $411.51 million and $415.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 95.20%. Crocs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 149.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Crocs Inc. shares, and 94.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.33%. Crocs Inc. stock is held by 592 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 6.4 million shares worth $820.47 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.14% or 5.92 million shares worth $758.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $333.61 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $208.5 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.