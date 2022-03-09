Could MGIC Investment Corporation’s (NYSE: MTG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.11, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43B. MTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.84, offering almost -19.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.68% since then. We note from MGIC Investment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MTG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

Instantly MTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.29 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.85% year-to-date, but still down -5.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is -11.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTG is forecast to be at a low of $16.50 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

MGIC Investment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.80 percent over the past six months and at a 9.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect MGIC Investment Corporation to make $292.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $302.28 million and $302.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. MGIC Investment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.13% per year for the next five years.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares, and 96.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.53%. MGIC Investment Corporation stock is held by 436 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.79% of the shares, which is about 31.86 million shares worth $459.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 27.75 million shares worth $400.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.63 million shares worth $144.01 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.22 million shares worth around $129.99 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.