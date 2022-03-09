Could Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.44, and it changed around $0.48 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $224.76M. MTRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.32, offering almost -93.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.78% since then. We note from Matrix Service Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.93K.

Matrix Service Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matrix Service Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

Instantly MTRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.90 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.23% year-to-date, but still up 25.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is 30.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTRX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Matrix Service Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.50 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -766.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Matrix Service Company to make $187.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.90%. Matrix Service Company earnings are expected to increase by -10.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MTRX Dividends

Matrix Service Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.04% of Matrix Service Company shares, and 85.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.05%. Matrix Service Company stock is held by 163 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $48.84 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 8.94% or 2.39 million shares worth $25.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $18.37 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $9.17 million, which represents about 3.35% of the total shares outstanding.