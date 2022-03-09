Could Inseego Corp.’s (NASDAQ: INSG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.64M. INSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.41, offering almost -138.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.95% since then. We note from Inseego Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Instantly INSG has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.09 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is 12.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Inseego Corp. to make $66.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.06 million and $60.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.70%. Inseego Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 57.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Inseego Corp. shares, and 57.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.29%. Inseego Corp. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Aviva Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.64% of the shares, which is about 20.65 million shares worth $120.38 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.83% or 6.13 million shares worth $35.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $15.9 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $11.45 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.