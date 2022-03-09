Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel
Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.80, and it changed around $0.61 or 8.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. CORZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -92.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.38% since then. We note from Core Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Core Scientific Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CORZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Instantly CORZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.85 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.34% year-to-date, but still down -4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is -23.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CORZ is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $18.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.58% of Core Scientific Inc. shares, and 5.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.75%. Core Scientific Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $37.4 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 6.40% or 2.21 million shares worth $24.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $10.91 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.79 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.


