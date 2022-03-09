Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around $0.67 or 14.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $588.46M. CNSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.89, offering almost -83.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.17% since then. We note from Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.92K.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) trade information

Instantly CNSL has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.45 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.07% year-to-date, but still down -25.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is -23.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.64 day(s).

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -90.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $318.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. to make $304.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $326.12 million and $316.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 95.70%. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 259.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.00% per year for the next five years.

CNSL Dividends

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.33%. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.50% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $104.34 million.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.p., with 6.43% or 6.35 million shares worth $58.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $36.12 million, making up 4.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $19.71 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.