Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $0.22 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.89M. CLLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.02, offering almost -554.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.54% since then. We note from Cellectis S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.26K.

Cellectis S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLLS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cellectis S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) trade information

Instantly CLLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.42 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.80% year-to-date, but still down -15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is -36.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLLS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -799.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) estimates and forecasts

Cellectis S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.52 percent over the past six months and at a -38.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -153.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cellectis S.A. to make $7.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.63 million and $27.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.00%.

CLLS Dividends

Cellectis S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cellectis S.A. shares, and 32.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.85%. Cellectis S.A. stock is held by 82 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $23.89 million.

Capital International Investors, with 3.50% or 1.59 million shares worth $12.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $23.73 million, making up 6.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $27.92 million, which represents about 4.87% of the total shares outstanding.