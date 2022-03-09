Can SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.27, and it changed around -$0.32 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.49M. SD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.88, offering almost -10.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.08% since then. We note from SandRidge Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 722.22K.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.88 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 23.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -130.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SD is forecast to be at a low of $6.62 and a high of $6.62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 56.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%. SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares, and 59.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.63%. SandRidge Energy Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.14% of the shares, which is about 4.82 million shares worth $62.69 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 5.18% or 1.9 million shares worth $24.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $8.5 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $11.97 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.